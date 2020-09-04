Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

