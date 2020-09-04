Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

RXT stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

