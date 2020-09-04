Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

