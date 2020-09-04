Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Major Shareholder East Asset Management, Llc Buys 3,671 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,671 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

East Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rand Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, September 2nd, East Asset Management, Llc purchased 1,853 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.90.

On Friday, August 28th, East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,328 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, East Asset Management, Llc bought 1,671 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,782.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.