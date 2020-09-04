RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,593.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $28,610.00.

On Monday, June 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $20,950.00.

RAPT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 4,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $757.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

