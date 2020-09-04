Raymond James Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.78.

HR opened at $29.60 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

