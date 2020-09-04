RED (RED) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. RED has a total market cap of $369,062.66 and $10,473.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00480297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000753 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000434 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

