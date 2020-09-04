Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 924,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,159. Reeds has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reeds had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 6,555.67%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

