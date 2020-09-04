Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Visa (NASDAQ:V) Financial Contrast

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Repay and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00 Visa 0 5 24 0 2.83

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Visa has a consensus target price of $213.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Visa.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 13.37 -$40.03 million N/A N/A Visa $22.98 billion 17.41 $12.08 billion $5.44 37.86

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77% Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14%

Summary

Visa beats Repay on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

