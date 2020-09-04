Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/25/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/18/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $124.00 to $170.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.86, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.