Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT):

  • 8/31/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $260.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/24/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/22/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 8/21/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $190.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/20/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.
  • 8/10/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/4/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 7/24/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $132.59. 16,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

