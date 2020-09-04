Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT):

8/31/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $260.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $190.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

8/10/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/24/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $132.59. 16,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

