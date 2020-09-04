Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,208 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 597,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 376,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after buying an additional 360,633 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,723. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

