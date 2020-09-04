Robert W. Baird Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $184.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.81.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $160.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

