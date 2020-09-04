Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

