Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

