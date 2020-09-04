Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.