Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

