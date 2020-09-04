Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

NYSE:RKT opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

