Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROST. Cfra increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

ROST opened at $93.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

