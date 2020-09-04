Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $290.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.58.

TSLA opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.71 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

