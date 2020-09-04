Rupiah Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $412,574.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $412,574.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.45 or 0.05620886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049617 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.