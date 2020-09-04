Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.86% of Sabre worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057,878 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $19,887,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,890,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 396,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,600,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

