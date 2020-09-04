salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $312.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.14. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,158,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.