Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.89.

SAFM opened at $120.96 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

