Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $21.06 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.