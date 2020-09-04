Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) EVP Michael Damien Naughton Sells 21,479 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) EVP Michael Damien Naughton sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $26,419.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Damien Naughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Michael Damien Naughton sold 6,665 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $9,997.50.

Servicesource International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,515. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 699.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 480.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

