SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 19.7% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SHIELD has a market cap of $487,546.58 and approximately $231.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

