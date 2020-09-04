Short Interest in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Rises By 42.5%

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 30th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,537. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $594.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

