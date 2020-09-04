Short Interest in Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 27.4%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 30th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.4 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Azimut has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

