Short Interest in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Increases By 10.4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 212,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,863. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,161.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,960 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,077. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

