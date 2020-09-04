Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Rises By 26.8%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 30th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of -0.90. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Biomerica by 79.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

