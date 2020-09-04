Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Decreases By 14.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 535,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,102 shares of company stock valued at $86,442. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock remained flat at $$6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

