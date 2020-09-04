Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 43.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. 76,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.