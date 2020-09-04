Short Interest in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Expands By 41.2%

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 30th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.38. 17,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in IAA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in IAA by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in IAA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IAA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.