Short Interest in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Decreases By 26.2%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 30th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,944. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $95.86 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 47.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

