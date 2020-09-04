SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $493,463.83 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $493,463.83 and $6,422.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.03680171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.47 or 0.02202304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00480297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00786830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00568829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,647,632 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

