Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The stock has a market cap of $712.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -1,354.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

