Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $154.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $174.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $626.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $637.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $668.17 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $689.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,515. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

