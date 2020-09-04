Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells C$114,795.91 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link sold 7,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$114,795.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,331.98.

SW opened at C$15.40 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.36. The firm has a market cap of $637.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.61) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$199.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.