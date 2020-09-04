Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.78

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 3394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $744,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $354,912.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,233 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 263,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

