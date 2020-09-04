Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Silver Grail Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,020 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

