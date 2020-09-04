Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.20. Silver Range Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -15.83.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

