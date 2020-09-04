Silver Surprize (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Silver Surprize (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Silver Surprize stock opened at $0.16 on Monday.

Get Silver Surprize alerts:

Silver Surprize Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Surprize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Surprize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.