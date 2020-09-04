Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,236,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 313,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,358. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

