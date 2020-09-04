Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 49,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

