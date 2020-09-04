Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,816. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.