Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,146. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.