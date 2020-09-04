Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Brink’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,985. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.