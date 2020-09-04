Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $329.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.12.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$25,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

