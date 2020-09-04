Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Insider Michael S. Gross Purchases 3,844 Shares

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.34. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

